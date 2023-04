india Karnataka Elections 2023 | Rs 10,000 In one rupee coins: Independent candidate pays election deposit Meet Yankappa, an independent candidate from Yadgir constituency of Karnataka who paid his Rs 10,000 deposit money entirely in one rupee coins as he filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. He collected the coins from people across the constituency. “I will dedicate my life to the people of my community and villagers,” he said while filing his nomination. Watch.