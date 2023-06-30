English
    July series to start on a high | SEBI Board meet outcome | First commercial space flight: Newspresso

    There is positive handover from global markets as Indian equities are poised to kick-start the July series on a high. After climbing new record high, benchmarks are ready to ride the Bull Run. How will the SEBI Board’s decision impact firms looking to IPO? Why has WHO decided to label Aspartame as a carcinogenic? And details of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space flight. Stacy Pereira brings you the top stories on this episode of Newspresso

    first published: Jun 30, 2023 08:13 am

