Jaishankar's 'Ghee-Shakar' Remark Draws Applause From Audience In Sweden | Watch "Aap ke Muh Mein Ghee-Shakar" watch Jaishankar's witty remark On Rising Indian Culture leaves the audience in splits. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial forum in Sweden on 14 May 2023. Addressing the Indian diaspora, the foreign minister emphasised on how Indians have established a global reputation. Jaishankar's response on the influence of Indian culture further evoked laughter and applause from the audience.