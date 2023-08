india ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Creates History | India First to Reach Lunar South Pole After the disappointment of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 touchdown on the lunar south pole created history as India became the first country to do so. But it will be a job half done for ISRO as the real work starts now as the scientists will be busy with rover operations for one lunar day, i.e. 14 Earth days. Check out the video to learn what Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover will do after the touchdown. #chandrayaan3 #vikramlander #isro