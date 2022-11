city Inside Bengaluru's New Airport Terminal: It's Stylish - And Sustainable! | Ground Report Bengaluru's new international terminal is all about style and sustainability. Inspired by the city itself, the terminal is designed so that passenger experience is like 'a walk in the garden'. The new terminal which will be operational within 2 months was inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself, and the campus uses only renewable energy. Here's a look at what awaits you if you decide to travel to the city after the next couple of months - watch!​