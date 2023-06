india Indians giving up citizenship | Goa tops the list of surrendered passports at RPOs In response to an RTI filed by the Indian Express, the government said that around 70,000 Indians surrendered their passports at the Regional Passport offices between 2011-2022. However, the interesting part of the data is that out of 69,303 surrendered passports in RPOs, Goa tops the list with 40.45 percent. i.e. 28,031. Not just this, Goa has consistently topped the list of states with the highest number of surrendered passports, except for 2012 and 2013. The question is, why Goans are giving up Indian citizenship? Watch the video to know the entire story. #goa #passport #citizenship