india 'India A Shining Star, Needs Different Growth Model From US, China', says BJP MP Jayant Sinha India needs to embark on sustainable path to growth. Not farm to factory but farm to green frontier and grow at 8 per cent every year for the next 25 years to achieve a per capita income of $15,000. This would catapult India to a high income country. Watch the whole conversation with BJP MP & Chair of the parliamentary committee on finance, Jayant Sinha!