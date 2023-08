india Himachal Rains Update: Several Feared Trapped After Temple Collapses In Shimla | Cloudburst Kills 7 In Solan Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while over 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city as rain wreaked havoc in the state. Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said. In another rain-related incident, many people are feared trapped following two landslides at Shiv temple in Shimla. Watch to know more!