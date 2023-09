india G20 Summit Day 1: India bringing world leaders to agree on war, SDG and more From the ongoing Ukraine war to a clean and green planet, G20 leaders put forth the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. it demonstrates India’s ability to bring all leaders to the table and drive a consensus. What all have the leaders agreed upon and what remains unsaid? Catch Shweta Punj in conversation with Arvind Gupta, Head and Co Founder, Digital India Foundation; Mohandas Pai, Former CFO Infosys and V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Govt of India.