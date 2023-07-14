india Delhi weather updates | Yamuna river crosses danger mark, water reaches Red Fort Delhi Flood News: Water logging led to heavy traffic congestion in several pockets including the Red Fort area and traffic diversions in different parts of the city after the Yamuna River crosses the danger mark. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting on 12 July & visited water treatment plants to monitor the situation. Central Water Commission predicts water levels to peak by late afternoon on 13 July and then recede back to normal.