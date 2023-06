india Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 22 Injured, Trees Uprooted In Gujarat | Mumbai, Rajasthan On Alert Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: At least 22 people were injured after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on the Gujarat coast. Teams of NDRF are at the spot carrying rescue and restoration operations. Mumbai and Rajasthan are on alert now. The cyclone has uprooted trees and electric poles in the region. IMD said that heavy rains will continue for another 24-48 hours. Watch!