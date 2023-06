india Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall, Strong Winds, Heavy Rains Hit Gujarat Coast Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall in Gujarat's Coastal areas with strong winds and heavy rains along the coast on the evening of 15 June 2023. Coastal areas in Gujarat have been put on high alert. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds with speeds up to 150 kmph impacted Morbi, Gujarat. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated and moved to shelters from 8 coastal districts in Gujarat.2 teams each of NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Gujarat while teams of the Army and Indian Air Force have been kept on standby.