Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 10 Cops, 1 Driver Killed In 50-kg IED Bomb Blast In Dantewada

Eleven persons, including 10 security personnel, were killed in a blast carried out by Naxal insurgents using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on April 26.
The deceased include 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police that is involved in counter-insurgency operations against left-wing extremists. A driver attached to the unit was also killed in the attack, taking the death toll to 11.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister over the phone shortly after the attack was reported, and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre in the fight against the Naxal insurgents.
Watch to know more!