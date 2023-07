india Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO Scientists Visit Tirupati Temple Ahead Of India's Moon Mission Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers at the Tirupati temple on Friday as the space agency gears up to begin the launch countdown at 1pm. Watch the live coverage of the launch at Moneycontrol on 14 July!