india ‘Catching Up’ On Sleep On Weekends Could Impact Your Health | Sleep Bulimia Explained Are you also catching up on your sleep on weekends? But do these extra hours of sleep actually protect us from the health risks of sleep deprivation? Disruptive sleeping patterns lead to a variety of short-term and long-term changes in the body and behaviour of people and can also lead to sleep bulimia. So, what is sleep bulimia and how catching up sleeping on sleep could impact your health? Watch to find out.