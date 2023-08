india A Look At Mumbai’s Tallest Buildings | 77% Of India’s Tallest Buildings Are In Mumbai Almost 77 percent of tall buildings in India – higher than 150 meters – are located in Mumbai. Considering the limited land available, the city will likely continue to lead in construction of tall buildings in the country. India has about 250 tall buildings, including completed and under construction ones. Mumbai is followed by Hyderabad, where planners are keen to grow vertically, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE India. Kolkata ranks third, Noida fourth, followed by Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai, with a 1 percent share each. #skyscraper #building #mumbai