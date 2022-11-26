current-affairs-trends 26/11 | Ratan Tata recalls the attacks: "Was certain we would stand up and not fall" Ratan Tata, the owner of the Taj Hotels recounts the night of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. The attack launched by 10 terrorists on multiple locations in India’s financial capital left 166 people dead and over 300 injured. In this interview, Tata recounts the first time he heard about the shootings in the hotel, the continued attacks for three days and his great sense of pride and fortitude for the people and city of Mumbai. Watch it!