eye-on-india Ashok Gehlot presents 'wrong' Budget in Rajasthan Assembly | BJP creates ruckus In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 10 read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24. As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House. Many leaders like ex-CM Vasundhara Raje also took a jibe at Gehlot's mistake. Watch for more.