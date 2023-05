business Watch: Reasons for disparity in GST collection among different states The April GST collection shows that Haryana collected Rs 10,035 crore compared to only Rs 2,316 crore garnered by Punjab. Despite being approximately the same size in terms of land mass, there is a massive difference in the GST collected from both states. Watch this video to find out what is the reason why the GST collection of some states is more than the others?