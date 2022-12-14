Budget 2023 | MC Budget Manifesto: Agri sector's wish list for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Agriculture is a crucial sector for India's economy – it employs nearly half the workforce in the country and contributes about 18 percent to our GDP. Considering that this Budget is the last one before the upcoming 2024 general elections – all eyes are on what the government will announce for this sector. Till then, we present to you the MC Budget Manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from Finance Minister Sitharaman and the Union Budget 2023. So what does the agriculture sector wish for in 2023? Let’s find out...