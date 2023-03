business 'Stand By Our Colleagues, Treat Crew The Way You Want To Be Treated': Indigo Boss Pieter Elbers 'We work with 2.8 lakh customers each day. We're training our colleagues to deal with situations where passengers behave in an unruly manner - but it's our job to stand by them when possible', says Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers. In an exclusive interaction with Network18, he also speaks about Indigo's expansion plans, Q3 numbers and the Indian travel market. Watch!