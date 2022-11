business Zomato Q2 Earnings | Net loss narrows, revenue up, positive impact of scale kicks in Zomato continues to bring down losses, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 250.8 crore in Q2, against Rs 434.9 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also surged 62 percent to Rs 1,661.3 crore. 50 days of Blinkit's financials have also been consolidated with the Zomato earnings this quarter, after the acquisition which took place in August. Moreover, the Q2 numbers show how the positive impact of scale has started kicking in for Zomato. Here's how!