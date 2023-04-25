English
    Wrestlers Resume Protest Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan: What Are Their Demands? | Sakshi Malik & Vinesh Phogat Break Down

    India's top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik have resumed their bout, not in a wrestling ring but at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have accused Bhushan of sexually harassing several athletes. And while narrating their ordeal to the media at the protest site Malik & Phogat broke down. So, what are their demands? Watch to find out.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:51 am

