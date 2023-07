business World Population Day: Middle class vs super rich in India | How rich do you have to be? Middle class form the backbone of the Indian economy, but growing even faster are the ‘super rich’ category, more importantly households from India’s villages which are growing at a faster pace than households in metro cities. But as the saying goes, while the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting rich too, with the number of destitute going to reduce by half by the time we turn 100. World Population Day 2023.