business With Same Sex Marriage Case Proceedings In Supreme Court, Special Marriage Act Is Under The Lens As the Supreme Court deliberates on the right to same-sex marriages, the ongoing case proceedings have highlighted the Special Marriage Act, 1954, especially, a provision of the Act, which requires a 30-day notice before solemnising the marriage. While hearing the case, Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud noted that the 30-day notice clause under the Act, is “patriarchal” and lays couples “open for invasion by the society”. We take a look at the Special Marriage Act, 1954!