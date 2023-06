business Will Rishi Sunak Regret His ‘Personal’ Pledge To Halve Inflation By Year-End? | BoE’s Interest Rate Hike At the beginning of the year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a pledge to ‘halve inflation by the end of this year’. While he termed it one of his top 5 priorities, UK inflation is currently stuck at 8.7%. Now, the Bank of England has raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point – which makes it the highest interest rate since 2008. Will this promise be something that Sunak ends up regretting?