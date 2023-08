business Wildfires in Greece, floods in Asia | How much is climate change costing us? Explained In 2022, over a billion dollars were spent & more than 90,000 people were displaced across the globe. Climate Change is costing governments by the minute. In the past 50 years, more than 2 million people have lost their lives as a direct or indirect result of climate change. In 2023, floods, heatwaves, and wildfires have made it to the global headlines. But these disasters cost economies to rebuild what is lost and additionally to adapt to climate change. How is the world planning to tackle climate change? This video will give you all the details about it