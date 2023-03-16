Why Has Bar Council Finally Opened Up India's Legal Sector For Foreign Lawyers & Law Firms?

Following years of uncertainty, opposition and litigation, in a historic move, the Bar Council of India has given the nod to foreign lawyers and foreign law firms to practice law in India with restrictions on a reciprocity basis. But what was the trigger for this big-bang step? If you are a foreign lawyer or a foreign law firm, what are the rules of the game for an India entry? What are you allowed to do and what's not permitted? How will the move benefit the growing Indian legal landscape? Is there reason for Indian law firms to worry and can they tie-up with their overseas peers? Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan answers all these questions and more in this explainer!