business Why ‘Godfather Of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Quit Google? | Dangers Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governments and tech experts have been sounding alarms regarding the dangers artificial intelligence (AI) could have on society. A pioneer of artificial intelligence – Geoffrey Hinton – has quit Google to speak freely about the technology's dangers. Also, Samsung Electronics has banned the use of ChatGPT and other AI-powered chatbots by its employees. Watch this video to know what risks AI impose on our daily lives!