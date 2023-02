business Why Bitcoin has shot up 50% since New Year's Day after falling to rock bottom In 2022 Bitcoin is up a whopping 50% since the new year - it’s trading above $24,000 after falling to a low of $15,840 in 2022. While it’s nowhere close to the all-time high of $67,400 that it touched in November 2021, does this mark a light at the end of the tunnel for cryptos? Or are cryptos likely to face another rocky patch this year? Watch to find out!