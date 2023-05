business What’s The ‘In-Principle’ Debt Ceiling Deal That Biden Is Urging Congress To Pass Before Deadline? US President Joe Biden urges lawmakers to pass the budget deal he’s struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. After weeks of discussions, the US President & the top congressional Republican have come to a preliminary agreement. Biden says that he hasn’t made too many concessions to end the debt limit crisis and it’s good news for Americans. Here’s all the details you need to know about this ‘in-principle’ agreement. Watch!