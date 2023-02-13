business What RBI’s Repo Rate Hike Means For Your EMIs & Fixed Deposits The RBI has raised repo rates, which is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. What does this mean for you & me? Essentially, it means that the banks are likely to pass on these interest rate hikes to the consumers - so, your home & car loans could get more expensive. The plus side is, that if you have investments in fixed deposits, you gain. But the biggest question from this RBI policy announcement was - that if inflation is cooling off, why did the central bank hint at possible further rate hikes?