business What is the Silicon Valley Bank collapse? | Decoding the impact of SVB collapse on India Silicon Valley Bank, ranked among the best banks in America by Forbes magazine, collapsed in just 48 hours. The California-based bank saw a huge withdrawal of deposits which led to the collapse of the bank on March 10. But how did SVB become one of the first large US banks to fail since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis? Let’s have a look at the key factors that triggered the collapse of SVB and the spillover effect it can have on Indian Startups, banks and the financial market.