business What is Hindenburg Research? | How does the research firm make money? American short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on billionaire Gautam Adani has led to a stock rout, erasing over $100 billion from his empire and pushing him down the global rich list. But how did a small research firm with fewer than 10 employees managed to erode the wealth of one of the richest men in the world? Watch the video to find out what is Hindenburg Research and who is behind it.