business What Is A Systematic Withdrawal Plan & What Are Its Benefits? | Explained Many of us already know what a systematic investment plan or SIP is. SWP is similar to an SIP as it is also about regular transactions where the date and amount is pre fixed, except in the case of an SIP you make regular investments on a pre-set date every month for a pre-set amount, whereas, in a SWP you make regular withdrawals. So how can you start an SWP and what are its benefits? Watch to find out!