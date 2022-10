business What Does Rishi Sunak’s Election As UK PM Mean For The Crypto-Verse? Rishi Sunak’s election as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has thrown the spotlight on one more arena - the cryptoverse. As the Finance Minister under Boris Johnson’s government, Sunak spearheaded a bill draft that recognises crypto as a regulated financial instrument. He’s also been vocal about his wish to make UK a ‘global crypto hub’. However, there’s one small CATCH in this story. Watch this video to know more!