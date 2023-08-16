business What Being The 3rd Largest Economy Would Mean For India | Hitachi India MD Bharat Kaushal Exclusive On July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will become the world’s third largest economy within the next few years. India towers over the statistical skyline of growth of major economies. What does becoming the third largest economy mean for the country and its people? The central long-run question facing India is to spin jobs and multiply income in a sustainable way. How many workers will industry and services have to absorb in the next decade? How many will they absorb if they continue creating jobs at the same rate as they have in the past? Could the demographic dividend turn into a demographic curse as some have argued? The jobs of tomorrow will focus on technologies like AI, cloud and cyber. New skills will be required. Will India's young workforce have the skills to lead the economy forward? The need to have alternatives to China (China Plus One), has been occupying the global economic and strategic mindspace in recent times. Does India have some distinct advantages to appropriate this space over the medium term? The challenge for India would be to maintain high growth in the economy while addressing concerns of inequity. The socio-economic goals would require relentless focus with supportive policies towards healthcare, education, clean drinking water, sanitation etc. Are we on course on this? Mr. Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India, dives deep into all of these and much more in an interview with Gaurav Choudhury, Consulting Editor, Network 18. Tune in!