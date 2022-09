business Watch | Six Different Types Of SIPs And When To Invest In Them | MC Explains | Invesco Mutual Fund Most of us are familiar with the basic concept of an SIP and how it works -- but did you know that there are more types of SIPs than one? In fact, there are six kinds of SIPs which are available in the market today and each one of them has been created to fulfil a certain requirement. In this investor education initiative brought to you by Moneycontrol and Invesco Mutual Fund, we tell you all you need to know about these six types of SIPs and which one is best suited for you. Watch!