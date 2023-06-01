business Watch For This While Buying Property, So That Selling It Later Is Easy | Real Estate Buying property is hard enough, but SELLING it has its own challenges. If you’re a homeowner, who tried to sell a house, you’ll know that it could be really difficult sometimes - you may not get the price you were hoping for, despite investing a large amount into it. Well, there’s one trick to ensuring that you don’t face that issue - and that is, planning right from the time you BUY itself. Watch this video for all the details!