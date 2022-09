business Watch | As inflation accelerates to 7%, what will another rate hike mean for the common man? Retail inflation for August has accelerated to the 7% mark after hitting a five-month low of 6.7% in the previous month. The stage is set for the monetary policy committee to hike interest rates by another 50 basis points when it meets later this month. So how will another rate hike impact the common man? Watch this video to know more.