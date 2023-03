business Vistara CEO Vinod Kanan On The 3 Things He Wants To Be Carried Forward During Merger With Air India Vistara CEO Vinod Kanan speaks to Network18 on the sidelines of the CAPA aviation summit about the timeline of the merger with Air India, Vistara's international expansion plans and how they're starting services from Mumbai to Mauritius in the next few days. He also speaks about the 3 things he wants to be carried forward when the merger with Air India takes place - Watch!