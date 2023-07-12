business Vedanta chip deal called off as Foxconn pulls out of $19.5-billion semiconductor project Billionaire Anil Agarwal's ambitious plan to set up a $19.5-billion semiconductor plant in India has come to an abrupt halt after electronic manufacturing giant Foxconn decided to pull out from $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture project with Vedanta, formed last year to set up a chip manufacturing company in Gujarat's Dholera. The question is why Foxconn pulled out of the joint venture? Watch the video to know the entire story #vedanta, #foxconn #AnilAgarwal, #gujarat #dholeragujarat