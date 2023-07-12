business Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Know This About The 5th SFB That’ll Be Available For Trading On The Exchanges Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is set to enter the primary markets through initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 500 crore. The issue will have no offer for sale. Here’s all you need to know about the fifth small finance bank available for trading on the stock exchanges, joining Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank.