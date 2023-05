business US debt ceiling crisis explained: Clock ticks to debt default, Biden holds urgent meetings What is the US debt ceiling, which has sent President Joe Biden rushing to meet congressional leaders and made US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issue dire warnings of an ‘economic and financial catastrophe’? Well, it turns out that the US government may just run short of cash to pay its bills, as early as on June 1. What’s behind this crisis - and will it really put world economics in danger… or is it just a self-inflicted political faceoff? Watch this simple guide to know everything you must about the debt ceiling issue.