business US Credit Rating Downgraded For The Second Time Ever: What Fitch’s Rating Signifies Rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US govt’s top credit rating a notch lower, from AAA to AA+ citing expected fiscal deterioration in next 3 years. These ratings are used as a benchmark to judge how risky it is to lend money to a particular government. This is only the second time in US history that its credit rating has been downgraded. When was the first - and what do Fitch’s ratings really signify? Watch to find out!