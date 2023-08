business TVS Motor’s New Electric Scooter TVS X Has Some Pretty Cool Features, Specially For Youngsters TVS Motor has launched an electric scooter, which is targeting a new set of customers. The TVS X electric scooter is designed & developed for the millennials & Gen-Z. The introductory price for the scooter is Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The reporter was in Dubai at the invitation of TVS Motors. Watch the full video for all the details you need!