Try these four hacks if you are not getting a visa easily this summer

For the second consecutive year, Indians are facing delays in getting visa appointments ahead of the peak holiday season. Though US visa waiting periods have reduced, they’re still quite high, and visa appointments for popular European destinations are also taking time. Despite this, Indians’ will to travel abroad is high; travel operators say there’s been a dramatic surge in the demand for visas in 2023. So, if you’re also one of those who’re facing hurdles in getting your visa, this video is for you.