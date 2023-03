business 'Think of products that can solve fundamental problems': Showreel founder Sabeer Bhatia's advice to young entrepreneurs The founder of Showreel and Hotmail, Sabeer Bhatia spoke to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the NASSCOM tech and leadership forum. "We need people with wild imagination and creativity to think of products that solve some fundamental problems. Find a problem to solve, that's my advice - if you do that, money automatically follows," says Bhatia. Watch!