business The Story Of Air India Through Its Logos Over 91 Years | Air India Rebranding From being established under JRD Tata in 1932, to being nationalised post independence, to rebranding a bunch of times till 2007, to now the ghar-wapsi under the Tatas, Air India has had quite a journey. And one way to understand this story is through the logos and livery of the airlines which have changed a number of times in the last 91 years. So, let’s time travel through these logos to trace the story of India’s oldest airline. Watch!