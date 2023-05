business Tesla eyeing India for a new gigafactory? | Tesla’s global expansion plans A top-level team from electric vehicle major Tesla is in India at a time when the carmaker is considering ways to diversify beyond China. According to reports, while this meeting is focused on discussing the local sourcing of EV components to expand Tesla’s supply chain, it may also lead to Tesla's potential entry into India for the domestic production of its vehicles. From China to Germany, Tesla has set up massive production units called gigafactories in these countries. How did the carmaker expand into THESE countries - and what’s stopping them from entering India right now? Watch to find out.